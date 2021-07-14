By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday evening, Allegheny County Council commended former KDKA reporter Paul Martino for his 50-year career in television news.
Paul, in turn, commended the council members for their work.
"It's a thankless job that you have, you don't get paid much money for it, and when you cut to the chase, you're responsible for life and property in this county and I salute you for the work that you do," Martino said. "I thank you very much for this honor tonight, it really means a lot to me, thank you."
Paul’s final broadcast was two weeks ago, marking the end of a 37-year career at KDKA.
Paul's final broadcast was two weeks ago, marking the end of a 37-year career at KDKA.

His retirement frees him up to, among other things, perform more often with his classic rock band.
You can find him on the keyboard.