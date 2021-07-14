By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Just over a week after State Sen. Doug Mastriano has requested an “audit” of the 2020 presidential election, Lt. Governor John Fetterman and candidate for the U.S. Senate mocked the audit effort on his Twitter page.

“In light of recent bizarre, unhinged requests on official letterhead from Pennsylvania electeds, my office formally requested Paul Rudd to re-enact scenes from “I Love You, Man” with me,” Fetterman tweeted.

What Fetterman is referring to is Sen. Mastriano sending letters to counties in Pennsylvania demanding they submit a forensic investigation of the 2020 election and May 2021 primary election.

“This is necessary as millions of Pennsylvanians have serious doubts about the accuracy of the 2020 General Election,” said Sen. Mastriano. “The case for a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election is evident to any unbiased observer.”

Following the letters, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and the Pennsylvania Department of State have either said they won’t comply with the requests or advised counties not to.

“The Department of State encourages counties to refuse to participate in any sham review of past elections that would require counties to violate the trust of their voters and ignore their statutory duty to protect the chain of custody of their ballots and voting equipment,” the Pa. Dept. of State said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro went a step further, saying the request was not dealing with the truth.

“This is a sham, what he’s trying to do,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Importantly, let’s speak some truth – there’s already been two legal audits done in counties all across Pennsylvania. We know the truth. The truth is, Joe Biden won the election here in Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes.”

Here at home, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has signaled that the county will not comply with an election audit request if it is sent to the county.

“We’ll certainly go to court. There have been enough audits. This is going to be an unfunded mandate that will cost the taxpayers of Allegheny County millions of dollars and potentially have the machines that we bought invalidated in which we can’t use them again,” said Fitzgerald.