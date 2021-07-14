By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman will spend time behind bars for driving drunk and killing her passenger.
Kai Roberts was sentenced to four to eight years in prison and three years probation on Wednesday.
She pleaded guilty to multiple counts earlier this year, including homicide by vehicle while DUI.
According to prosecutors, she was drunk when she drove her SUV into a pole on Frankstown Avenue three years ago. Isis Mitchell, her passenger, was killed in the crash.