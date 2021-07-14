NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — The Democratic candidate for mayor in North Braddock was arrested after a reported domestic incident.

A mother and daughter claim they were punched by Cletus Lee, the Democratic candidate for mayor of the borough.

Lee came out of the police department on Tuesday night after being detained for hours after the reported incident.

As of Wednesday morning, Lee is facing two charges each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

Family and a political supporter of Lee said this isn’t the character of the man they know. They stood outside the police department for hours to speak on his behalf.

“He has some opposition,” said Lisa Franklin-Robinson of the North Braddock Council. “He would be the first Black mayor-elect of North Braddock, and there have been rumors that they really don’t want him to take office. He would make a lot of changes, particularly with the police department. So I really hope things are being handled in a manner of integrity.”

“He ran a good campaign because everybody loves him,” said Lee Davis, the candidate’s cousin. “He grew up here, he’s from here. I just know him to be a good person and always looking out for the community.”

A woman who did not want to go on camera told KDKA that she was romantically involved with Lee and thought she saw him with another woman on Tuesday.

She told KDKA that she became angry and pushed Lee, who she claims responded by punching her and her daughter.

There is reportedly a video of the incident.