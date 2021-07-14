By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A crash on the Parkway East outbound is blocking traffic.READ MORE: East Liberty Native Billy Porter Nominated For Emmy For Best Lead Actor In A Drama Series
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash is on the outbound side of the Parkway East near the Churchill exit.READ MORE: Turnpike Toll Hikes: Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls Continue To Increase And No Relief Appears On The Horizon
Traffic is moving slowly and it’s recommended that drivers avoid the area.
We have reached out to police and PennDOT for more information and are awaiting a response.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances Return And Temperatures Cool On Wednesday
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details