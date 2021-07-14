By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Three homes in McKeesport caught fire overnight on Wednesday leaving several people displaced.
The fires affected the homes on Stewart Street just after midnight.
Everyone in the three homes were able to escape safely but firefighters dealt with another issue while battling the flames.
“They had encountered an obstacle when they arrived on scene, they did have live power lines down in front of the house,” said Chief Jeffrey Tomovcsik of the City of McKeesport Fire Department. “Which essentially split the scene in half, that was directly in front of the primary residence which was on fire. Crews were able to work around that until Duquesne Light arrived on scene and secured the power.”
According to fire investigators, at least six adults and two children are now displaced and receiving help from the Red Cross.
According to fire investigators, at least six adults and two children are now displaced and receiving help from the Red Cross.

Four dogs were also able to get out of the homes safely.
The fire marshal is investigating what caused the fires.