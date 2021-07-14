PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local groups and activists say that today’s planned preliminary vote by Pittsburgh City Council on how to spend COVID-19 relief funds.

They are calling on the council members to receive more public input before they decide where that funding should go.

Pittsburgh received $335 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

City council members want to use the funding to address the needs of communities, city revenue shortfalls, and to resume projects halted during the pandemic, among other things.

The council has held two public hearings for community feedback but residents say that’s not enough.

Local activist groups, including the Black Political Empowerment Project, took to the city steps on Tuesday, asking the council to engage the community instead of ignoring them.

They would like to see the money be invested into underserved communities like Homewood and the Hill District.

They’re also calling for it to be used for things such as affordable housing and minority-owned businesses.

Even with all that in mind, the council says they are still holding a preliminary vote today.

KDKA will have the latest from the vote online and on-air today.