By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – United Steelworkers members will be back on the job for ATI.
The union ratified a four-year contract, bringing their strike to an end.
The strike began on March 30 over disagreements on pay and healthcare coverage.
The union says they got its workers a raise and preserved health insurance without premiums.
They will be back to work by the end of this week.