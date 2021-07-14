CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – United Steelworkers members will be back on the job for ATI.

The union ratified a four-year contract, bringing their strike to an end.

The strike began on March 30 over disagreements on pay and healthcare coverage.

The union says they got its workers a raise and preserved health insurance without premiums.

They will be back to work by the end of this week.