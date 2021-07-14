By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been charged with domestic battery after an incident at a hotel in Las Vegas.
According to an arrest report obtained by KLAS-TV, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on July 3. The arrest report obtained by the TV station said a piece of the tooth was found on the floor.
Haskins was treated for facial injuries at a local hospital.
“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, according to the arrest report obtained by the TV station. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”
Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married on March 19.
Gondrezick-Haskins posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
The Steelers signed the quarterback in January. He was released by the Washington Football Team after being drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.