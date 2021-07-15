CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A series of glass collection events are set to happen throughout the region.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Thursday that the county has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program at eight of the county’s nine parks.

Beginning on Saturday, the glass recycling bin will be located in each park from Saturday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in western Pennsylvania.

