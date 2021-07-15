By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A series of glass collection events are set to happen throughout the region.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Thursday that the county has partnered with the Pennsylvania Resources Council to offer its Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program at eight of the county’s nine parks.
Beginning on Saturday, the glass recycling bin will be located in each park from Saturday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Traveling Glass Recycling Bin Program provides a free recycling option using a bin that rotates through locations in western Pennsylvania.
Find more information about the program from the county’s official Twitter account below.
.@ACE_Fitzgerald announced a partnership w/ @prc_litterbug to offer its Glass Recycling Bin Program at eight county parks. Beginning Saturday, July 17, the bin will travel to county parks to allow residents a resource to recycle glass. Learn more: https://t.co/gL48ZLJDZt pic.twitter.com/5kqFrIYdrc
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 15, 2021