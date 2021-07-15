MANOR, Pa. (KDKA) – Three children are in the hospital after a fire in Manor borough.
The fire broke out around 9:30 Thursday morning. The intense flames destroyed the home, which two teens and a 9-year-old were inside at the time.
To escape, the teenagers opened a window and jumped out into trees. A neighbor went into the home to rescue the 9-year-old, who was apparently in the basement.
The three children were taken to the hospital for observation and possible smoke inhalation, but KDKA’s Ross Guidotti is being told they’ll be ok.
At noon, firefighters were still pouring water onto the house. Investigations into the cause of the fire are now underway.
