A candlelight vigil was held to remember 31-year-old Dwayne Wells.By Jennifer Borrasso
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — A young father killed in a shooting in Beaver Falls is being remembered as a man with a heart of gold.

Two people died and three were injured during the shooting outside of the Harmony Dwellings housing complex on Monday night. In an exclusive video, you can hear the sounds of dozens of bullets.

A candlelight vigil was held Thursday to remember 31-year-old Dwayne Wells, but a fight broke out just before things started. Police arrived, but no one was taken into custody.

When things calmed down, family, friends and the community remembered Wells, who was known as “Wild Wayne” or “Weezy.” There was music and a balloon release.

Wells’ family said the father of four wanted to go back to school to get his GED. KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to his sister, who said her brother had a golden heart.

“He was a great person,” said Daniella McGeorge. “He gave his life over to God July 3. … He loved music. His last song was just released. It was called “A Letter to God.” He loved everyone around him.”

Beaver Falls police are still investigating Monday’s shooting. The other man who died, 30-year-old Monte Warren, was from Michigan. No arrests have been made.

Wells’ funeral is Friday.

