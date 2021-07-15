By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Second Lady of Pennsylvania is getting props from InStyle Magazine, which named her one of 50 women who are making the world a better place in 2021.
The magazine put Gisele Fetterman on their list at number 37, writing about how she channeled her experiences as an immigrant from Brazil into helping our corner of the state first and then the whole commonwealth.
Pennsylvania on the list and in some serious company 🥺😭❤️https://t.co/uWBbbjerWg
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) July 15, 2021
InStyle highlighted the Free Store and 412 Food Rescue, both of which she founded. The magazine says she's going to be expanding a mentorship program she co-created called For Good Pittsburgh.
The top three on the list? Poet Amanda Gorman, comedian Margaret Cho and filmmaker Chloe Zhao.