By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INGRAM, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Allegheny County are looking for a 16-year-old girl.
Ingram Borough Police say Larissa Cirrincione was last seen on video at the UPS Facility off Route 60 on Tuesday around 5 p.m., about an hour after she left her home.
She's described as being about 5-foot-6 and weighs 110 pounds. She has sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen in jeans, a gray t-shirt (though not the one in a photo provided police) with white letters across the front.
If you see her, call your local police department. If you have information about where she may be, you’re asked to call