By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
They say 19-year-old Yatwon Hudson was last seen around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
They say she requires medication.
If you see her, call the McKeesport Police Department 412-675-5015.