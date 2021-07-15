CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

They say 19-year-old Yatwon Hudson was last seen around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say she requires medication.

If you see her, call the McKeesport Police Department 412-675-5015.