By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Indian restaurant in Whitehall has been hit with a consumer alert by the Allegheny County Health Department.
Namaste India II restaurant on Radford Road in Whitehall was given the alert due to what is described as an active pest infestation as well as violations related to cleaning and sanitation.
The health department also says other violations include a lack of date marking on food, a lack of a probe-type food thermometer, and a lack of a certified food protection manager.
Other observations showed they did not maintain their equipment, damage to walls, and inadequate lighting.