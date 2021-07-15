By: KDKA-TV News Staff
AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Bridgewater Police Department officer named in an excessive force lawsuit has a new job.
Nathan Swierkosz used to work for the Bridgewater Police in Beaver County and now, the Ambridge Police Department has hired him.
The lawsuit claims Swierkosz did nothing while another former officer, Jermy Conley, allegedly beat up David Mileham.
According to Mileham, the officers confronted him and asked for his name while he was working as a maintenance man at a marina.
His lawyer says when Mileham refused to tell the officers his last name, Conley boarded the boat Mileham was working on, tased him, handcuffed him, and beat him up.
The Bridgewater Police Department is also named in the suit.