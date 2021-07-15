By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CINCINNATI (KDKA) – A nurse's aide in Ohio is being accused of sexually assaulting a 79-year-old woman with dementia.
The 59-year-old man is accused of assaulting the patient while working at an assisted living facility near Cincinnati.
Detectives said they’re looking into multiple other allegations involving elderly women with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
"This man, is a conman," said one person involved with the case who did not want to be identified, "and using God to gain the confidence of our most vulnerable."
According to investigators, other staffers grew suspicious of the aide after he went into the patient’s room to give her medication and no one answered after several knocks on the door.