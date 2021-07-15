By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Bishops are reinstating the obligation to attend mass in August.READ MORE: 3 Kids Hospitalized After Escaping Westmoreland County House Fire
The statewide dispensation that was put in place because of the pandemic will be lifted on Aug. 15. Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik is “overjoyed” that the diocese will be joining.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 425 New Coronavirus Cases
“More and more people are returning to our churches to celebrate the sacraments and for other events that reflect who we are as the Body of Christ. I thank God for their faith and for this opportunity to worship Him together, and to receive His healing grace in the Eucharist,” Bishop Zubik said in a statement.
He’s encouraging parishes to still live stream Mass, saying it’s been helpful for many shut-ins.MORE NEWS: Man Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Homestead
Catholics are obligated to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days.