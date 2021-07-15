By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County will generate nearly $3.7 billion statewide each year, according to an RMU study.
The study says beaver county alone could produce between 260 and 846-million dollars in economic activity.
During peak construction, about 8,000 workers have been employed on the project. Once it's up and running, it'll employ 600 workers.
Construction on the plant should wrap up next year.