By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A New Jersey man accused of kidnapping his son, prompting an Amber Alert in Pennsylvania and other states, has been charged with murder in connection to the death of the boy’s mother.READ MORE: Beaver County Launches Study To Strengthen Education And Encourage People To Move To Area
Authorities announced a first-degree murder charge Thursday against Tyler Rios, according to CBS New York. Rios was already facing a kidnapping charge after he allegedly kidnapped his son, Sebastian Rios, and the boy’s mother, Yasemin Uyar, last Friday.
State police announced last Saturday that the alert was called off after they found Sebastian Rios safe in Monterey, Tennessee. Police arrested Tyler Rios shortly thereafter. But Uyaf had been still been missing early on Saturday, but her body was later recovered in a wooded area off of I-40.READ MORE: 3 Kids Hospitalized After Escaping Westmoreland County House Fire
Police began looking into Sebastian Rios and Uyar’s whereabouts after he did not arrive at daycare and she did not show up to her usual work shift, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady said last week.
From there, police stopped by to make a welfare check at Uyar’s home last Friday morning but found no one inside, prompting the Amber Alert.MORE NEWS: RMU Study: Beaver County Shell Cracker Plant Will Generate Nearly $3.7 Billion Statewide Annually
Tyler Rios will be extradited back to New Jersey.