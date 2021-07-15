PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hard to believe we are already halfway through the month of July…but here we are.

Checking in with our monthly stats, temperatures have been running slightly behind the monthly average (-0.6°) with rain totals slightly ahead of the monthly average (0.15”) pace.

The forecast from NOAA for the month was a strong chance to see both temperatures running above average and rain totals above normal.

Looking ahead we should shift from temperatures near normal to above average over the next week.

It’s not as easy to assume that your rain totals will go down during this time of the year, due to the scattered nature of the storms.

You can forecast for the conditions though, and the end-of-the-month forecast from NOAA indicates conditions that won’t be as conducive to rain.

Rain chances will be VERY low through the day today with the best chance for rain occurring just before midnight for places between I-80 and Pittsburgh.

Highs today will be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday’s high of 84 degrees.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 87 for the high.

Dew points will remain in the upper 60s so we will be humid.

Looking ahead, Highs on Friday will be near 90.

I am forecasting a high of 89 for Pittsburgh.

Rain chances will be back as well. Rain chances will remain in place on Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

It will be cooler on Sunday with highs near 80.

