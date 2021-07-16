By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant has been issued in the shooting that left two people dead and three others injured in Beaver Falls.
Twenty-year-old Decarlos Kavaun Warren from Michigan is being charged with homicide in the death of 31-year-old Dwayne Wells and aggravated assault in the shooting of three other men.
The shooting happened outside of the Harmony Dwellings housing complex between 10th Street and 10th Avenue Monday night. More than 30 shots were fired.
Wells and 30-year-old Monte Warren from Michigan were killed in the gunfire. The Beaver County District Attorney's Office says two other victims were flown to hospitals where they underwent surgery. A fifth person was treated at the hospital and released.
The DA’s Office says forensic evidence is still being collected and will take several months to process. Police say there are no other at-large suspects aside from Warren, “who is being sought in other locales.” The feds have been asked to assist in his arrest and extradition.