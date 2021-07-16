By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park Police are asking for residents' help investigating after multiple vehicles were entered overnight, and one was even stolen.
Police say it happened in the Hi-Gate neighborhood between 12 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Multiple vehicles were entered, and police say the suspect or suspects made off with one vehicle.
They’re asking any residents to check their cameras and report any suspicious activity to 412-833-2000 or crimewatch@bethelpark.net.