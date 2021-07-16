By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The teenagers of Camp Delicious put their culinary skills to the test and cooked lunch for dozens of people to send a message about food insecurity.

Luminari’s Camp Delicious summer program teaches teens skills in the kitchen while they learn about nutrition and food from many cultures.

On Friday, they cooked and prepared 40 meals that are being donated to the east end cooperative ministry.

The ministry runs the second largest food pantry in Pittsburgh, among many of its programs.

The camp’s co-director says the teens are putting in the hard work from fridge to plate!

“The kids are involved on every level making everything from scratch. They’re chopping and sauteing and frying and baking, so they’re getting a lot of hands-on experience,” Erika Bruce said.

Erika Bruce said this project is a reminder that food insecurity isn’t only about waste or food deserts, it’s also about how much time and effort goes into preparing nutritious meals.