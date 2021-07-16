By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A portion of Babcock Boulevard is closed due to a crash that saw a car slam into a pole early on Friday morning.READ MORE: Port Authority Lays Out 'NEXTransit' Plan For The Future Of Pittsburgh Public Transit
The crash happened near Greenhill Road.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Investigating Armed Carjacking In Sheraden
It was a violent crash that caused the pole to snap in half and land on top of the car.
The people inside the car were seen walking around the scene after the crash.MORE NEWS: Gov. Tom Wolf Says He Won't Endorse Any Candidate In Pennsylvania's Senate Primary
It is not known when the road will reopen and drivers are being asked to make sure to make some extra time if this is part of their morning commute.