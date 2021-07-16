By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Science Center is adding seven new robots and three new LEGO sculptures to its Roboworld exhibit.READ MORE: Pa. Department Of Labor And Industry Reports Unemployment Rate Fell To 6.9% In June
Joining the exhibit is a “Robo Cow”, mobile robots, and even two cult favorites – Tom Servo and Crow from Mystery Science Theater 3000.READ MORE: Pittsburgh's Anti-Violence Initiative Takes Aim At Illegal Guns
As for the LEGOs, there will be several recognizable Pittsburgh landmarks, including Dinosaur Hall and the Cathedral Of Learning.MORE NEWS: Astrobotic's MoonRanger Moves Into Final Phase Of Production
For more about the Roboworld exhibit and to get tickets to check out the new additions, head to the Carnegie Science Center website at this link.