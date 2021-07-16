STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A former teacher at a Catholic high school who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student was sentenced Friday to a probation term after she pleaded guilty to sexual battery.
Corissa McCalister, 22, of Steubenville, will also have to perform community service and must register as a sex offender. Her teaching license has also been revoked.
McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School. Authorities have said she was driving a male student home from a track meet at another school when she stopped off at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and assaulted the boy.
The teen's mother learned what had happened and notified school officials, who then reported the allegations to authorities.
