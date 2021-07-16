By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh announced Friday that it will gradually be reopening Healthy Active Living Centers.

The centers at Homewood, Sheraden and South Side Market House will reopen Monday, July 19 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the weekdays.

The Greenfield center will open with the same schedule on Tuesday, July 20 after renovations are finished.

The Healthy Active Living centers in Glen Hazel, Hazelwood, Lawrenceville, Brighton Heights, Beechview, Mt. Washington and the West End will operate under the same schedule beginning on August 2.

Frozen grab-and-go meals will still be offered for seniors at those centers as well as tea and coffee.

Opening dates for the centers in Morningside and Northview Heights have not been determined at this time.

It is recommended by Citiparks officials at seniors who have not been vaccinated wear masks at the facilities to contain the spread of COVID-19.

More information about the centers’ reopening can be found here.