By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CRANBERRY (KDKA) — Young teenagers hoping to become firefighters or learn more about the job are invited to the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company's Cadet Fire Academy.
A new program running from August 2 to August 6 will teach teens ages 14 to 18 about how to be safe around fires, how to operate the trucks and administer first aid and CPR.
Organizers say there will be hands-on experience for attendees and live demonstrations performed by firefighters.
The program is free to participants, and lunch will be provided.
It's requested that the teenagers wear loose-fitting comfortable clothing to participate in activities.
Participants can register for the event online here.