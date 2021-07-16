Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Haddie & Buddy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Haddie has an incredible zest for life and her excitement while meeting new people radiates from her entire body in the form of lots and lots of wiggles! When Haddie first arrived at Animal Friends, she was in need of some medical attention, but our incredible staff got to work right away to get her on the road to recovery. And, now she’s ready to find a family of her own! Haddie would prefer to be the only dog in the home so that she can get all of the love and one-on-one attention she deserves.

To find out more about how to adopt Haddie, visit this link!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Buddy came to Animal Friends after he was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan. He loves the attention of our staff and volunteers, but would prefer not to socialize or live with other cats. Buddy is perfectly happy to spend his days cuddling on your lap, but when it’s playtime he especially loves toy mice!

To find out more about how to adopt Buddy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Patrick & Horatio

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Patrick came from a very bad hoarding situation. He was very thin and afraid when he arrived at Orphans of the Storm.

With lots of love from our staff and volunteers, Patrick has gained weight and his confidence. He loves any attention he can get, and taking walks in the field or hanging out in the play area.

Patrick is very active and would love to have a home where he will get lots of attention and exercise.

Because of Patrick’s background, he will need a very patient and understanding person to help him overcome issues he may have from his history.

Patrick needs to be an only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Patrick, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Horatio came to us with growths on his feet and beat up from other cats. He has been vet treated and is ready for adoption.

Horatio is timid and needs a loving, patient home.

He is beginning to really like attention and has found his “hidden purr!”

Probably not a good fit for kids or dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Horatio, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24