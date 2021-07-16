JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Jeannette woman is accused of breaking a coffee mug over a police officer’s head and trying to take the guns of two other officers.

“We’ve all heard her screaming and yelling, just lose it for whatever reason,” said neighbor Linda Comunal.

She is talking about her neighbor Amanda Harris, who is in jail after the alleged assault.

Jeannette police came to the 500 block of Scott Avenue for reports of a woman lying in the street. Surveillance video shows when police arrived, things went south fast. Video shows Harris fighting with officers.

Before the video was taken, police say the 33-year-old smashed a coffee cup over the head of one officer and reached for the two officers’ weapons.

Harris is in the Westmoreland County Jail on a $75,000 bond. She faces several charges, including trying to disarm a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

The officer who was hit is recovering.