By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Mayer is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

The popular singer-songwriter will bring his Sob Rock Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 25.

The North American tour will kick off in Albany in February and end in Chicago in April.

Tickets are available for presale online. They go on sale to the general public on July 23 at 11 a.m.