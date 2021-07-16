By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – John Mayer is coming to Pittsburgh next year.
The popular singer-songwriter will bring his Sob Rock Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 25.
Introducing Sob Rock Tour '22. Sign up for presale access now at https://t.co/gtFjPxVPNA pic.twitter.com/LvMj8FA4B4
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 16, 2021
The North American tour will kick off in Albany in February and end in Chicago in April.
Tickets are available for presale online. They go on sale to the general public on July 23 at 11 a.m.