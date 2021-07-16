By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As NCAA athletes can now profit off of their name, image, and likeness (commonly referred to as NIL), Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett has signed a new deal.
The quarterback announced on Twitter that he now has a deal with the Oaklander Hotel and their restaurant, Spirits & Tales.
"For my first NIL deal, I want to make sure I can take care of the big guys who take care of me," he said on Twitter. "I'm excited to announce my association with the Oaklander Hotel & their restaurant, Spirits & Tales, where I will be treating my linemen to our weekly Hog Dinners!"
— Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) July 15, 2021
Pickett’s deal makes him the first Pitt Football player to sign a NIL deal since the NCAA ruled that athletes can now profit off of their name, image, and likeness.