PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh voters will have four choices for mayor in this November’s election.

Move over, Democrat Ed Gainey. Step aside, Republican Tony Moreno – two independent candidates say they offer a better choice for Pittsburgh.

“I don’t want to divide anybody,” said independent candidate Will Parker. “I think, sometimes, there’s partisan between Democrats and the Republicans. I’m in the middle. I think we can come together, see the best of both worlds in both parties, bring that together and unite the city.”

Parker, an independent from Garfield, filed nominating petitions in June. He is the nephew of Willie Stargel. Parker’s main focus is technology, saying only three percent of funding goes to African Americans.

“We need someone who is going to address that tech disparity throughout the city,” he said.

Parker is not the only independent in the race.

“Next week, my team and I are turning in our signatures,” Marlin Woods said.

Woods, a small businessman from East Liberty, positions himself as the best choice.

“I do not represent a side,” Woods said. “I literally represent the voice of the residents, the voice of small business, the voice of Pittsburgh, which is the fabric of this town.”

Running as an independent is not easy, and for Woods with four young children, it is a family affair.

“We’re all in,” said Jessica Brooks-Woods, Marlin Woods’ wife. “We’re all in, but it would be not truthful for me to say it’s a piece of cake. This is really hard work. It’s a real commitment.”

While Gainey and Moreno each have a party behind them, both Woods and Parker have to build an organization from scratch. That includes raising the dollars to become better known in the city. They say they can do it – and win.