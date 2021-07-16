By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) – Etna Police are asking for help finding a missing 61-year-old who may have lost his memory.
William Larbig was reported missing by his wife on Monday.
Larbig left his home in a 2010 black Hyundai Electra with the license plate DWS2368, and police say his car was last seen in the area of Penn Avenue and 45th Street around the city's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Police say his wife told them that Larbig suffers from bipolar disorder and might have lost his memory because of a recent stay at the hospital.
He's described as a 5-foot-6 male who weighs about 100 pounds and has short black hair. He was wearing a gray golf polo shirt, blue shorts and gray shoes when he went missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Etna Police at 412-781-627 or 911.