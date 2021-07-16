By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FARMINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman from Wexford who worked at Nemacolin Wildlife Adventure is suing her former employer.
The suit comes after a Himalayan black bear almost killed her while she was performing a trick with it two years ago for a tour group.
According to the Trib, Megan Alborg was to get a high five from the bear when it mauled her arm. The bear had been at the resort for nine years.
Alborg has had 15 surgeries since the attack.