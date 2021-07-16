By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – On Friday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reported that the unemployment rate across the commonwealth fell to 6.9%.
The Pennsylvanian civilian labor force decreased to 2,000 over the month due to a drop in unemployment which fell for the fourth straight month and employment rose for the fourth time in the past five months.
Nonfarm jobs increased by 11,500 to 5,696,900 in June and jobs increased in five of the 11 supersectors.
The largest gain was in government jobs, adding 13,500.
The full report can be found on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s website.