By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools has released its proposed safety plan for returning to full in-person instruction next year.
The plan includes mandatory mask-wearing indoors and social distancing.
According to the plan, all students and employees will be required to wear masks inside buildings, but not when outside or "actively" playing a sport.
Classrooms will be rearranged to allow for 3 feet of social distancing between students and 6 between adults “where feasible.”
Schools will also be cleaned in the evening.
"As we prepare for the return of students for five days a week in-person instruction this August, we will continue to align our safety protocols and procedures with the recommendations of the CDC, state and local health departments. We are pleased that the guidelines provide school districts flexibility needed to ensure all students can come to school five days a week," said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet in a news release.
The plan will be presented during a live stream on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The Pittsburgh Public Schools board will vote on the plan at its July 28 meeting.