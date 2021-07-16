PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Storm chances are back today with a “marginal” risk of severe weather.

Strong winds along with downpours and frequent lightning are the main concerns for the day.

Storms will come in two types today with both singular cells and weak lines being possible. At this point, it looks like storm chances peak between 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. but I still expect that we will see some storms and rain outside of that window, including the possibility of overnight rain and storms.

Highs today should be near the 84 that we hit yesterday.

I am forecasting Pittsburgh hitting 85 for today’s high with highs probably being hit around 2:00 p.m. or just ahead of our first round of moderate to heavy rain.

Morning lows are in the upper 60s with noon temperatures likely to be in the low 80s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast over the course of the day.

The best chance for rain over a calendar day occurs on Saturday with rain both in the morning and afternoon expected.

I bumped up the rain chance to 80 percent for Saturday.

Saturday highs will be in the low 80s thanks to the increased rain chance and by the end of the afternoon, cooler air will be rolling in from the northwest.

You’ll feel the difference on Sunday and even on Monday with dew points lower.

I really think Sunday will be completely dry with just an isolated storm and rain chance on Monday.

