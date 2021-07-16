PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More severe storms are on the horizon for Friday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Butler, Indiana, Jefferson, Armstrong and Clarion counties until 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kittanning PA, Ford City PA, West Kittanning PA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/FU2LEHqxno — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2021

Another one has been issued for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 4:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Monroeville PA, Plum PA until 4:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/MclYTt1lnp — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2021

There’s also a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Indiana and Jefferson counties until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Punxsutawney PA, Reynoldsville PA, Clymer PA until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/dz3Un6D4IX — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 16, 2021

Parts of Washington County are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 p.m.

There’s a marginal risk of severe weather Friday. Strong winds along with downpours and frequent lightning are the main concerns for the day.

Meteorologist Ron Smiley says storms will come in two types today with both singular cells and weak lines possible. Storm chances peak between 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., but we could see some storms and rain outside of that window, including the possibility of overnight rain and storms.

The best chance for rain over a calendar day occurs on Saturday with rain both in the morning and afternoon expected. Saturday highs will be in the low 80s thanks to the increased rain chance and by the end of the afternoon, cooler air will be rolling in from the northwest.

You’ll feel the difference on Sunday and even on Monday with dew points lower. Sunday should be completely dry with just an isolated storm and rain chance on Monday.

