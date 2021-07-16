By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other medical professionals put their focus on fighting cardiovascular disease at a roundtable Friday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

This is the third year for the Pittsburgh Heart Team Summit.

Organizers say this is the first time that the event has brought together various cardiology, nursing and pharmacy experts to discuss the treatment of patients with heart disease.

St. Clair Health, Allegheny Health Network and UPMC participated in the roundtable.

“When we come together and talk about it, we learn from each other. All these new and innovative things that are done at one hospital go to another. It’s a great opportunity to share information and take care of patients,” Andy Kaiser, the program director for the summit, said.

The aim is to advance care for their heart health patients.

Kaiser says Pittsburgh’s medical community is making a big impact worldwide on treating cardiovascular disease.