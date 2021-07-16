By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania's outgoing governor Tom Wolf said he will not be endorsing any candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate primary.
Wolf told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he does not plan to weigh in.
However, he has already endorsed Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro to succeed him as governor.
As for the senate race, Wolf's Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has been the top fundraiser in the Democratic primary.
He is facing two challengers, Montgomery Commissioner Val Arkoosh and Philadelphia State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta.