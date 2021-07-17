By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced that pitcher Steven Brault’s rehab assignment in Indianapolis will begin tonight when he starts the first game of a doubleheader.READ MORE: Flooded Creek Completely Washes Out Road In Mercer County
Brault also made an appearance with Single-A Bradenton on July 11 and recorded three strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings on 39 pitches.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Jefferson Hills For Lewd Acts Inside Of A Restaurant
That has been his only official appearance of the season as he was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left lat strain.MORE NEWS: Union Avenue In Bellevue Closed Due To Flooding
Also, the Pirates announced that Gregory Polanco has been reinstated from the injured list and Rodolf Castro has been optioned to Double-A Altoona.