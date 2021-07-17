By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former local massage parlor owner who pleaded guilty and did time for human trafficking says she did not understand English well enough to fully comprehend her plea deal.
The Tribune Review reports Hui Xu told the court through a translator that she did not understand the impact of pleading guilty.
She said her lawyer never explained to her that she had the right to a trial or that she could be deported.
Now she is asking to withdraw her plea.