By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are set to do some inspection work on the Brinton Road Bridge in Edgewood Borough this weekend.
Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-376 under the bridge from 6 a.m. until noon Saturday and Sunday.
There will also be single-lane alternating traffic on the bridge.
This work will proceed if weather permits.