The Brinton Road Bridge in Edgewood is being inspected.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews are set to do some inspection work on the Brinton Road Bridge in Edgewood Borough this weekend.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-376 under the bridge from 6 a.m. until noon Saturday and Sunday.

There will also be single-lane alternating traffic on the bridge.

This work will proceed if weather permits.