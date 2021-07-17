By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have traded forward Jard McCann to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In return for Jared McCann, the Penguins received Filip Hallander and 7th round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Hallander was originally a draft pick of the Penguins in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
He was part of the trade in the 2020 offseason to acquire Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs.