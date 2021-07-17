By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a cold front passes, it will bring scattered rain and storms throughout the day.READ MORE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn’t Foresee Reviving Mask Mandate
Flooding is going to be possible across the area, especially if the same areas see multiple heavy rain showers.
We dry out tonight and start to clear Sunday with high pressure moving in.
Temperatures climb back to the 80s.READ MORE: Man Shot In Neck And Chest In South Side Flats, Transported In Critical Condition
We are sunny for a few days but bring back a chance for rain for Wednesday.
There will be another dry day Thursday and then more rain on Friday.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.