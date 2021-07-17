CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Bryan Shaw!
Filed Under:Bryan Shaw, KDKA Weather, Local Forecast, Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Weather Forecast

By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As a cold front passes, it will bring scattered rain and storms throughout the day.

READ MORE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn’t Foresee Reviving Mask Mandate

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Flooding is going to be possible across the area, especially if the same areas see multiple heavy rain showers.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We dry out tonight and start to clear Sunday with high pressure moving in.

Temperatures climb back to the 80s.

READ MORE: Man Shot In Neck And Chest In South Side Flats, Transported In Critical Condition

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We are sunny for a few days but bring back a chance for rain for Wednesday.

There will be another dry day Thursday and then more rain on Friday.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

MORE NEWS: Lower 10th Ward Of McKeesport Water Supply May Have Been Contaminated During Fire Response

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.