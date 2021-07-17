By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong Counties.
The warning lasts until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The affected areas include
- Greensburg
- Indiana
- Jeannette
- Latrobe
- Homer City
- McChesneytown-Loyalhanna
- Blairsville
- Youngwood
- Derry
- Delmont
- Lawson Heights
- New Stanton
Wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour, and there may be damage to phone and power lines, which may lead to outages.
