Filed Under:Local News, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong Counties.

The warning lasts until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The affected areas include

  • Greensburg
  • Indiana
  • Jeannette
  • Latrobe
  • Homer City
  • McChesneytown-Loyalhanna
  • Blairsville
  • Youngwood
  • Derry
  • Delmont
  • Lawson Heights
  • New Stanton

Wind gusts could be up to 60 miles per hour, and there may be damage to phone and power lines, which may lead to outages.

