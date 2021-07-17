CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A truck has crashed on the ramp connecting Greensburg Road to Saltsburg Road.

Dispatch has confirmed the crash on the ramp that connects the two roads in Westmoreland County.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or what caused the crash.

