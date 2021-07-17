By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A truck has crashed on the ramp connecting Greensburg Road to Saltsburg Road.READ MORE: Church Run Flooding In Titusville Closes Several Roads
Dispatch has confirmed the crash on the ramp that connects the two roads in Westmoreland County.READ MORE: 5-Year-Old In Leg Braces Runs 5K In Support Of Law Enforcement
It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured in the crash or what caused the crash.MORE NEWS: Community Group Seeking Signatures To Create Citizen Police Review Board In Pittsburgh
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details